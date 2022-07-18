A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

