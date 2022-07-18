Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 65,800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,915,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,321,000 after buying an additional 72,544 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 204,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,323,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.