Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

