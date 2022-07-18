AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $91.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.