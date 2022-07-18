Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $97.01 on Monday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.