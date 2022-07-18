Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GFG Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

