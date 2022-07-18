Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

