Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.