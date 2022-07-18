Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.76. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.