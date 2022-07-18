Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Position Reduced by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,676,919 shares in the company, valued at $65,284,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,676,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,284,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,492 shares in the company, valued at $59,809,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 319,741 shares of company stock worth $3,316,416 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.