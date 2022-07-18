American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 936,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 693,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,754.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 248,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 217,523 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.5 %

AAL opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

