AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $117.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

