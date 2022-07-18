Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 169.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,689,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,786.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

