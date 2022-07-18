Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.2 %

NLY opened at $6.17 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

