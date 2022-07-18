Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.8% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

