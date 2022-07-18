Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

