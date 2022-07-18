Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

