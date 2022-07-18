Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

