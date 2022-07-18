ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.