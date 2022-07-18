Arrow Financial Corp Sells 627 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

