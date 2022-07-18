Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $176.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

