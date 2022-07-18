Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,815 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.9 %

Nutrien stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.