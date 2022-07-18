Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

