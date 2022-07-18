AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.36 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

