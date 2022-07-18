Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.12.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

