Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $30.04 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

