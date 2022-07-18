Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,459 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 1.2 %

V.F. stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.