Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 20,846 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

