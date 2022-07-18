Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 730 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average is $171.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

