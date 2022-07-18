Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

