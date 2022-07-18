Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

