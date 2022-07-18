Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

