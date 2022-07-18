Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $534,000 Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $70.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

