Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Trading Up 6.1 %

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.