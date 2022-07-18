Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NIO by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.