Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 833,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 385,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

