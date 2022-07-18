Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($118.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($121.00) to €127.00 ($127.00) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.1 %

Sanofi stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.