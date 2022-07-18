Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $112.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

