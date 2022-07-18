Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 31.3% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $292.41 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

