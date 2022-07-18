Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 273.0% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

