Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $59.31 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

