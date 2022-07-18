CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 926,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $7,730,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

