Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $91.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Capri Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

