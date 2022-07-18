Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.