Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 4.5 %

CNC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

