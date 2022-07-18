Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

