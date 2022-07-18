Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

