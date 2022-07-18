Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

