Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

