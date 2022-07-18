Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,781 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 604.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.